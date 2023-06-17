Seoul: The Sharjah ‘Guest of Honour’ programme at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair has turned the spotlight on the pivotal role women have played in shaping the literary landscapes of both the UAE and Korea.
A lively panel discussion titled ‘Spotlighting Contemporary Women Writers from the Arab World’ was led by renowned Emirati writer and researcher Shaikha Al Jabri, and Korean literary critic, Lee Eunji deliberated, the session moderated by researcher Kim Jeonga and professor of Arabic language at Hangul University of Foreign Studies.
The panel discussion took audiences on a journey through the transformative milestones crossed by women in their unwavering pursuit to develop Emirati and Korean literature.
Read More
- Sharjah gifts the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language to Seoul’s Hankuk University
- Watch: Arabic-speaking Korean translator Kahoe ‘Jannah’ Kim at Seoul International Book Fair dreams of visiting Sharjah
- Sharjah presents Emirati literary works translated into Korean at Seoul International Book Fair
- Seoul International Book Fair hears how art of Emirati, Korean storytelling has evolved
Impactful cultural movement
Al Jabri asserted that leading a literary history spanning over half a century, Emirati women writers have played a pivotal role in the UAE’s ever-evolving movement. She highlighted a significant milestone in 1970 when writer Sheikha Al Nakhli published the groundbreaking novel Al Rahil, igniting a cultural awakening in society. Even before the 70s, female poets Bint Bin Thaher and Awsha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi — popularly known as The Arab Girl — played a formative role in shaping Emirati spoken word.
Al Jabri underscored the unwavering commitment of Emirati female writers to address a wide array of local themes, and at the same time, to establish a global connection through their work, highlighting their profound bond with human societies at large.
Equitable Korean society
Eunji described the vibrant literary movement led by Korean women, which has served as a powerful platform to share unique experiences and challenges women encounter in Korean society. Korean female writing, often inspired by the realities of woman’s life, has played a powerful role in bringing to light the pressing need for equitable and compassionate solutions in Korean society.
She also emphasised the leading role female writers in Korea have played in offering strong representation to elderly and marginalised communities in their works. Through their extremely sensitive and eloquent literary voice, these women aim to revive collective memory, appreciation and care for those who have been historically overlooked.