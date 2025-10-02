Scholarships opened for school students in Dubai

He added that the scholarship initiative reflects RLSE’s commitment to the Education Strategy 2033, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which seeks to provide student-centred learning, support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 33, and strengthen human capital for the emirate’s future.