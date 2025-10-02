GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Scholarships opened for school students in Dubai

Rashid and Latifa Schools offer scholarships to students for years, 7, 8 and 9

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Rashid and Latifa School Establishment on Wednesday announces scholarships for school students in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purpose only.
Rashid and Latifa School Establishment on Wednesday announces scholarships for school students in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purpose only.
Supplied

Dubai: The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE) has announced that scholarship applications for British curriculum students entering Years 7, 8, and 9 in the 2026—2027 academic year will open on October 6, 2025.

The initiative is open to academically outstanding Emirati and expatriate students, reinforcing RLSE’s role in enriching Dubai’s educational landscape, Dubai Media Office said in a handout on Wednesday.

Dr Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, said the school’s development blueprint is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise high-quality, outcome-driven education.

Student-centred learning

He added that the scholarship initiative reflects RLSE’s commitment to the Education Strategy 2033, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which seeks to provide student-centred learning, support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 33, and strengthen human capital for the emirate’s future.

Founded in the early 1980s, Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls have educated more than 2,000 students, including ministers, senior officials, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, with graduates comprising 19% of the UAE Cabinet.

Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, CEO of RLSE, stressed the institution’s focus on blending academic excellence with national identity. “The exclusive Leadership Diploma offered alongside secondary qualifications reflects the focus on developing students’ character, critical thinking, innovation, and leadership skills, aligning with Dubai and the UAE’s vision of nurturing a globally competitive generation,” she said.

Holistic development

Dr Al Sumaiti added that RLSE’s holistic approach balances academics with life skills. “The institution provides students with a high-quality learning experience that fosters discipline, responsibility and initiative, preparing them to contribute effectively to society and the nation,” she noted.

The scholarship selection process will target top-performing students — both Emirati citizens of Dubai and expat residents — using strict academic and leadership criteria. Consideration will also be given to applicants with skills in leadership, athletics, entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, the arts, creativity, public speaking, and Arabic proficiency.

Applications open on 6 October and close on 7 November, and must be submitted exclusively via the school’s official website. Candidates will undergo assessments to ensure they meet RLSE’s standards.

State-of-the-art campus

The new Rashid and Latifa School campus, the largest in the Gulf region, spans nearly 280,000 square metres and integrates sustainability principles and smart systems. Facilities include separate residential buildings for boys and girls, a dedicated Arabic and Islamic studies centre, a world-class theatre, Olympic-standard sports grounds, advanced AI and e-sports labs, and creative arts studios — designed to foster academic excellence, creativity, and leadership.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
Education

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New Civility Committee formed to elevate Dubai's global standing

Sheikh Hamdan unveils committee to shape Dubai’s future

2m read
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum focuses on Sheikh Mohammed's vision of making Dubai the world's best city. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai's vision: Building world’s best city to live in

4m read
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reveals leadership lessons from Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikha Latifa highlights Dubai's cultural vision

2m read
Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek: Where Dubai’s dreams first set sail

1m read