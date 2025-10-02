Scholarships opened for school students in Dubai

Rashid and Latifa Schools offer scholarships to students for years, 7, 8 and 9
Dubai: The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE) has announced that scholarship applications for British curriculum students entering Years 7, 8, and 9 in the 2026—2027 academic year will open on October 6, 2025.
The initiative is open to academically outstanding Emirati and expatriate students, reinforcing RLSE’s role in enriching Dubai’s educational landscape, Dubai Media Office said in a handout on Wednesday.
Dr Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, said the school’s development blueprint is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise high-quality, outcome-driven education.
He added that the scholarship initiative reflects RLSE’s commitment to the Education Strategy 2033, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which seeks to provide student-centred learning, support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 33, and strengthen human capital for the emirate’s future.
Founded in the early 1980s, Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls have educated more than 2,000 students, including ministers, senior officials, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, with graduates comprising 19% of the UAE Cabinet.
Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, CEO of RLSE, stressed the institution’s focus on blending academic excellence with national identity. “The exclusive Leadership Diploma offered alongside secondary qualifications reflects the focus on developing students’ character, critical thinking, innovation, and leadership skills, aligning with Dubai and the UAE’s vision of nurturing a globally competitive generation,” she said.
Dr Al Sumaiti added that RLSE’s holistic approach balances academics with life skills. “The institution provides students with a high-quality learning experience that fosters discipline, responsibility and initiative, preparing them to contribute effectively to society and the nation,” she noted.
The scholarship selection process will target top-performing students — both Emirati citizens of Dubai and expat residents — using strict academic and leadership criteria. Consideration will also be given to applicants with skills in leadership, athletics, entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, the arts, creativity, public speaking, and Arabic proficiency.
Applications open on 6 October and close on 7 November, and must be submitted exclusively via the school’s official website. Candidates will undergo assessments to ensure they meet RLSE’s standards.
The new Rashid and Latifa School campus, the largest in the Gulf region, spans nearly 280,000 square metres and integrates sustainability principles and smart systems. Facilities include separate residential buildings for boys and girls, a dedicated Arabic and Islamic studies centre, a world-class theatre, Olympic-standard sports grounds, advanced AI and e-sports labs, and creative arts studios — designed to foster academic excellence, creativity, and leadership.
