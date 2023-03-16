Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Wednesday announced that the 14th annual edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be taking place from May 3 — 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Staying true to its tradition, the largest cultural event in the UAE and the region designed to spread the joy of reading particularly in children and youth will bring together leading publishers, authors, poets, illustrators and creatives to deliver an exciting agenda of cultural and artistic programmes including dialogues, workshops and live shows that will captivate and enrich audiences of all age groups.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, noted that SCRF embodies the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), to invest in the younger generations and equip them with knowledge and skill sets they will need to ably lead the nation into its future.
He said: “The festival is a continuation of Sharjah’s efforts to raise awareness among the younger generations about the importance of reading, and also connect them with the right opportunities to discover their talents through SCRF’s diverse programming agenda. Through this annual festival focused on children and youth, we are helping young people understand and embrace knowledge as a tool for their lifelong growth and character development. Moreover, we also look forward to continue being the regional nexus for industry professionals who join us from around the world to converge their ideas and expertise that will shape the future of the sector by making it more responsive to the needs and aspirations of young readers of today”.
Highlighting that SCRF has cemented its position as a premier platform for children’s book publishers, authors, and artists over the years, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, shared that the upcoming edition will continue to promote the development of children’s literature. She also revealed that the 14th edition will feature a packed agenda of events, shows and workshops to allow children and youth to freely explore their creative side and apply their talents.