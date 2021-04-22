SABIS is a global education network that has an active presence in 20 countries on five continents, and educates over 70,000 students in both the public and private sectors.
In the UAE alone, the organisation currently operates The International Schools of Choueifat and SABIS International Schools, located in six of the emirates — Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain — and plans to open in Fujairah in 2022. Recently, the network announced the opening of its new school, SABIS International School — Aljada, in Sharjah’s largest mega-project.
On announcing the opening of SIS Aljada and re-entering into Sharjah, Victor Saad, SABIS Vice President, said, “Entering the UAE and in Sharjah 46 years ago was a turning point in the history of SABIS. In every sense, this country has been a second home for us, a prominent stepping-stone in our evolution, and will remain deeply embedded in our hearts.”
SABIS strongly believes that a solid education is the key to a successful future, opening doors of opportunity to individuals who possess a strong foundation of knowledge, enthusiasm for lifelong learning, and the ability to effectively apply life skills in new situations and environments. SABIS schools around the world, and across the UAE share this belief, and are dedicated to providing a premier education to their students through the implementation of the SABIS Educational System.
This approach to education encompasses a comprehensive international curriculum, continuous follow-up and support, a structured approach to teaching, frequent thorough assessment and monitoring, cutting-edge education technology tools and systems, and an engaging and inspiring student life organisation.
Through these pillars, SABIS schools guarantee a solid foundation of knowledge and the development of 21st century skills that act as a springboard for future learning.
