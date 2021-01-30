Video Credit: Supplied

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai is collaborating with a Saudi Arabia-based engineering group, Jubail Pearl, to produce and commercialise biofuel production from oil palm and palm oil wastes.

Over the past decades, the palm oil industry has been growing rapidly due to increasing demand for food, cosmetic and hygienic products. Tapping into such opportunities, the UAE has been leveraging its abundant renewable resources and partnering with global companies to reduce its carbon footprint.

Under the initiative, fallen leaves of trees are gathered and raw materials are shredded to produce biomass pellets that are both energy-efficient and carbon neutral.

“Sustainability is a major pillar of our strategy at RIT, both in Dubai and New York, and it is one of four fundamental themes that define our new campus development,” says Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT- Dubai. “Senior and graduate-level engineering students will have the opportunity to take part in the experiments. We need to prepare ourselves for the post-oil economy and this initiative is the first step in our long-term commitment to developing a new energy portfolio for the future of society.”

Image Credit: Supplied

An ancient natural resource that was once used for fuel to heat homes and bake bread, the palm tree has now found a future as a renewable source of energy, thanks to modern science.

This method called pelletisation is far less expensive as compared to traditional fossil fuels, in terms of extraction, logistics and processing.

The waste is collected from trees that have shed or fallen naturally, saving the cost of transporting and processing palm waste through landfill.