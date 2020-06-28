Image Credit:

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2021) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. As a founding member of the Russell Group, it sits alongside prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London and LSE. It also boasts 11 Nobel Prize winners among former students and staff.

In 2017, Birmingham established its campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) and became the first world 100 and elite UK Russell Group University to open a campus in Dubai, bringing world-renowned academics to the region to teach students. These are academics at the forefront of cutting-edge research with a global impact, from studies on immunology, sustainable business or global supply chains through to developing highly protective face masks for frontline medical workers.

In recognition of its outstanding academic rigour, the University of Birmingham Dubai has been granted Initial Institutional Licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education. This means its graduates are recognised by the UAE Government and have the opportunity to take up the offer of employment in governmental positions across the Gulf.

In 2021 the university will open a brand-new, state-of-the-art campus providing an academic home for up to 4,500 students. The campus is designed to encourage interdisciplinary work across all of its academic subjects, from computer science to psychology, ensuring teaching and research can work in tandem to benefit its students. This new campus demonstrates its commitment to providing a world-leading, research-informed and elite university education in the UAE.