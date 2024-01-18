Curtin University celebrates a significant milestone as it welcomes Professor Ammar Kaka as its new Pro Vice Chancellor and President at its campus in Dubai in partnership with Transnational Academic Group. With Curtin Dubai commencing its sixth year, Professor Kaka steps in as the successor to Professor John Evans, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in academia and leadership.
Professor Kaka's academic journey began in 1986 when he graduated with an honours degree in Civil Engineering. After a brief stint in the construction industry, he pursued postgraduate research in Construction Management at the University of Loughborough. His commitment to academia led him to Liverpool University, where he served as a faculty member, contributing significantly to research and course development projects.
In 2000, Professor Kaka joined Heriot-Watt University, assuming the role of Professor of Construction Economics and Management. Over the years, he held various pivotal roles, including leading the Construction Management research group and serving as the Director of Learning and Teaching. His exceptional contributions led to him being granted the esteemed William Watson Chair of Building Engineering before joining the Dubai campus of Heriot-Watt University in 2010 where he served as Provost and CEO through 2022.
Expressing his excitement about joining Curtin University Dubai, Prof. Kaka remarked, "I am thrilled to join Curtin Dubai during this pivotal moment as we embark on a period of rapid growth. Curtin University is renowned globally, ranking in the top 1 per ccent of universities worldwide, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success and innovation."
Under Professor Kaka's leadership, Curtin Dubai looks forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and commitment to academic excellence. His arrival signals an exciting new chapter for the campus, aligning with Curtin's ethos of providing a world-class education and nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.
As Curtin Dubai progresses on its journey towards excellence, Professor Ammar Kaka's appointment signifies a commitment to furthering academic distinction, innovation, and growth within the university's vibrant and diverse community. His leadership is anticipated to steer Curtin Dubai to new heights, solidifying its position as a centre of academic excellence in the region.