It’s your choice. The classroom of the future may not be a classroom at all

Saron Satheesh Menon,

Grade 7, Our Own English High School Main Branch (Girls), Sharjah

How do I see the classroom of the future?

I believe there will be no classrooms at all.

Why, you ask?

Please, do you think we all like getting up at 5am to get ready to go to school?

Technology would be so advanced soon that even babies will tell you what 2+2 is.

One way or another, we all know that technology will take over the world, if it hasn’t already. Maybe in the future, holograms of teachers will help students learn.

Or what if robots were teaching you?

Why would you even need to carry books?

Or what about something a little more away from the ordinary? Maybe there are classrooms where you can bring your computer, listen to the teacher via holograms, and talk to robots in 35 different languages.

Wow, that sounds so much fun, doesn’t it?

No, it doesn’t.

What about the outside world? Don’t you just like school the way it is? You even have fun in the learning process. Play, Laugh and Learn, or Learn, Learn and Learn.