Dubai: A team of students from The Philippine School (TPS) Dubai took home first place in the first-ever High School Challenge organised by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).
The High School Challenge, a trivia-style competition inspired by the long-standing University Challenge in the UK, took place virtually recently, with the finale taking place between The Philippine School and Sheffield Private School.
Theme
The challenge focused on the theme, ‘How well do you know Dubai?’. Winning students received ticket prizes to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark and Ski Dubai.
DCT is a multidisciplinary educational platform in the region that aims to educates the next generation of tourism and hospitality leaders and entrepreneurs. It offers full time courses in tourism, retail, business, events, hospitality and culinary arts.