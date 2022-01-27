Following the successful accreditation from Pearson Education, a leading examination board in the UK, The Aquila School will be opening Year 10 in September 2022 (subject to KHDA approval). The approval to deliver IGCSE and A levels is the latest acknowledgment of the school’s high-quality education and commitment to preparing students to attend the top universities around the world. Consultation is underway with the regulator to open Year 12 admissions for September 2022.
Wayne Howsen, Principal, The Aquila School, said, “We are delighted that Pearson Education has recognised The Aquila School’s objective to offer the GCSE curriculum, as well as be a certified GCSE examination centre for students. We want to be able to offer our pupils a rigorous and meaningful education experience, and this new accreditation will allow our school team to further support pupils in making informed choices through their school years and beyond.”
The Aquila School is part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), a growing group of schools globally. The school provides a supportive and engaging international environment, delivering an exciting and creative curriculum, combining science, technology, engineering, maths, and the arts, as part of a broader curriculum. They focus on design and technology and learning through enquiry – children make things, take things apart, and discover how things work.
The recent assessment by Pearson Education and subsequent approval is an essential part of a due diligence process to enable the school to open Year 10, for which the approval process has already been initiated with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and for examinations to be held at the school in Year 11 (GCSE and IGCSE). The accreditation provides more stability in the upper years of secondary, ensuring that pupils know the exam boards and courses on offer for GCSE and IGCSE. It is also an indicator for families to assess and understand that the school has gone through a procedure of due diligence to conduct examinations and put into place plans for growth the next year.
“At The Aquila School, we inspire and support children to discover and pursue their passion in learning through maximum choice and authentic learning linked to real life. We hope to be able to offer a wide range of curriculum options to our secondary pupils in the future,” added Howsen.