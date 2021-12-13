Muslim Council-1639380441881
Abu Dhabi: The pavilion by Muslim Council of Elders was named as the Best Pavilion at Indonesia International Book Fair in Jakarta.

Commenting on the award, Dr Sultan Al Remeithi, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, said: “Indonesia is a prime model of tolerance and coexistence internationally. Hence the council’s keenness to strengthen ties with religious and cultural institutions in the country.

“Our participation at Indonesia International Book Fair is part of this strategy and we hope to continue with such participations in the coming period.”