Here’s a guide to admissions in some of the esteemed schools in the UAE

American School of Creative Science, Maliha

Curriculum and admissions

The only NEASC-accredited school in Sharjah, ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 12, offering various subjects such as sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Quran memorisation programme.

Tuition Fees

Dh21,500 — Dh46,000

Innovation in teaching

ASCS focuses on the holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum and admissions

ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 8, offering various subjects such as sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Quran memorisation programme, and is the only American curriculum school in Nad Al Sheba.

Tuition Fees

Dh26,250 — Dh43,875

Innovation in teaching

ASCS focuses on the holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

American School of Dubai (ASD)

Curriculum

Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is a not-for-profit, US-curriculum,

PreK-12 international community school. ASD offers onsite extracurricular activities, AP courses, and world-class facilities.

Total number of students

Over 1,950 students from close to 80 countries

Innovation in teaching

Integral to its ongoing improvement is the cultivation of a culture of innovation, where faculty and staff are asked to be entrepreneurial, to

experiment with new methodologies in order to learn and grow. ASD is reimagining the learning environment through personalised learning and flexible spaces to cultivate collaboration and innovation and to prepare its students to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Admission for 2021

Visit asdubai.org/admissions/admission-policies or contact admissionasd@asdubai.org for more information.

Tuition fees

Dh56,000 — Dh82,581

Contact details

Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005

International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh

Curriculum and admissions

Awarded as a Distinguished School, ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to YR 13, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Quran memorisation and recitation.

Tuition Fees

Dh21,000 — Dh37,800

Innovation in teaching

ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum and admissions

ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to YR 11, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral Education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Quran memorisation and recitation.

Tuition Fees

Dh30,150 — Dh52,650

Innovation in teaching

ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

Khalifa Al Hamza American School (KHAS)

Curriculum and admissions

The curriculum at KHAS blends the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the US curriculum and accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 6.

Tuition Fees

Dh17,200 — Dh24,560

Innovation in teaching

Managed by BEAM, in partnership with S.E.C, KHAS employs world-renowned pedagogical practices in education, providing every student with an exceptional academic experience that honours Emirati heritage.