American School of Creative Science, Maliha
Curriculum and admissions
The only NEASC-accredited school in Sharjah, ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 12, offering various subjects such as sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Quran memorisation programme.
Tuition Fees
Dh21,500 — Dh46,000
Innovation in teaching
ASCS focuses on the holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Ascs.sch.ae/en/maliha; 8002326
American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum and admissions
ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 8, offering various subjects such as sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Quran memorisation programme, and is the only American curriculum school in Nad Al Sheba.
Tuition Fees
Dh26,250 — Dh43,875
Innovation in teaching
ASCS focuses on the holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Ascs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba /; 8002326
American School of Dubai (ASD)
Curriculum
Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is a not-for-profit, US-curriculum,
PreK-12 international community school. ASD offers onsite extracurricular activities, AP courses, and world-class facilities.
Total number of students
Over 1,950 students from close to 80 countries
Innovation in teaching
Integral to its ongoing improvement is the cultivation of a culture of innovation, where faculty and staff are asked to be entrepreneurial, to
experiment with new methodologies in order to learn and grow. ASD is reimagining the learning environment through personalised learning and flexible spaces to cultivate collaboration and innovation and to prepare its students to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
Admission for 2021
Visit asdubai.org/admissions/admission-policies or contact admissionasd@asdubai.org for more information.
Tuition fees
Dh56,000 — Dh82,581
Contact details
Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005
International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh
Curriculum and admissions
Awarded as a Distinguished School, ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to YR 13, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Quran memorisation and recitation.
Tuition Fees
Dh21,000 — Dh37,800
Innovation in teaching
ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Iscs.sch.ae/en/muwaileh; 8002326
International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum and admissions
ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to YR 11, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral Education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Quran memorisation and recitation.
Tuition Fees
Dh30,150 — Dh52,650
Innovation in teaching
ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Iscs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba /; 8002326
Khalifa Al Hamza American School (KHAS)
Curriculum and admissions
The curriculum at KHAS blends the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the US curriculum and accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 6.
Tuition Fees
Dh17,200 — Dh24,560
Innovation in teaching
Managed by BEAM, in partnership with S.E.C, KHAS employs world-renowned pedagogical practices in education, providing every student with an exceptional academic experience that honours Emirati heritage.
Contact details
Khas.sch.ae/en/; 8002326