Abu Dhabi: More than 150,000 people visited the Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2019, which wrapped up in the capital on February 9, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) announced in a statement on Sunday.
The annual event, which promotes interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math, has therefore seen more than a million visitors over its nine editions, the Adek statement said.
This year’s festival included workshops in Al Dhafra for the first time. In addition, more than 100 innovative projects were on display in the capital, and six were recognised by the Adek during the Festival’s closing ceremony.