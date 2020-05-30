Picture for illustrative purposes: Online training Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In a bid to help Emirati high school students determine their future educational and career paths, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has introduced a new training and preparatory programme.

The Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme will provide guidance and resources to help students in Grade 9 to 12 prepare for future university studies and jobs, including coaching for standardised tests like SAT and IELTS, and counselling to explain the university application process.

The programme recently piloted its first-ever webinar for over 125 students in April, tackling the topic of university preparation in the time of social distancing. The two-hour virtual session was moderated by Adek, and saw the participation of speakers from six Abu Dhabi-based universities including UAE University, Abu Dhabi University, Khalifa University, Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Among the topics covered in the interactive webinar were impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on standardised testing, school exams, and university admissions during the 2020-2021 academic year. University speakers offered their advice and counsel, in addition to announcing their respective summer boot camps, online webinars, and programs aimed at helping prospective students navigate these uncertain times. Students were also encouraged to stay active during the academic year and take up creative methods to stay engaged while maintaining social distancing during the summer holidays. Following the session, students were given a chance to ask questions and virtually engaged with the Rize team and key speakers.

“Following the success of Rize Enrichment’s Annual Programme in previous terms, we are delighted to launch the University Preparation and Career Guidance Program with this edition. During uncertain times, we must continue to nurture the capabilities of the next generation and ensure that graduating students are well equipped for higher education and the next stage of their lives. Through this program, we seek to inspire students to reflect on their university degree and future career path and empower them to make the right choices,” said Khuloud Al Dhaheri, executive director for education partnerships at the Adek.

Ahead of the end of the academic year, another careers webinar will be organised on June 3. The agenda will cover “Pathways to Interdisciplinary Careers,” with guest speakers representing six leading companies and universities discussing the future demands of the workforce in a fast-paced and ever changing market.