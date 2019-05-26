Three schools with highest proportion of Emirati students improved their overall rating

Dubai: For the first time, no Emirati students were enrolled in weak schools as three schools with highest proportion of Emirati students improved their overall rating, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) inspections have revealed.

According to KHDA, two of the schools improved their rating from ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’ and one from ‘Weak’ to ‘Acceptable.’

The inspections also evaluated individual schools on their performance in national agenda, reading, social studies, innovation, inclusion and moral education.

“A large majority of students are meeting the expectations of UAE Social Studies standards and school inspections have focused on student achievements, learning skills and curriculum adaptation for social studies. Our inspectors also assessed the implementation of UAE Moral Education Programme and noted efforts by schools to effectively plan and teach the subject,” said Fatima Belrehif, CEO of KHDA’s Dubai School Inspection Bureau.

KHDA’s efforts to promote inclusive education was also reflected in the progress of students of determination.

The results show that 71 per cent of schools provide a good or better quality of provision for students of determination, which represents an increase of five percentage points compared to last year. Most students of determination within Dubai attend these schools.

“School inspections continue to play a vital role in meeting the aspirations of Dubai and ensuring progress in achieving our national goals. Today, more students than ever study in ‘good’ or better schools and this has only been made possible by the consistent effort of our schools to act on inspection findings and further improve education provisions,” added Belrehif.

She added that 71 per cent of students in Dubai’s private schools are currently enrolled in ‘good’ or better schools, compared to only 30 per cent in 2008-09.

Dubai is now home to 119 schools that offer a ‘good’ or better quality education — compared to only 38 in 2008. Most new schools in Dubai that were inspected for the first time also received a ‘good’ rating by the authority.

Of the 11 new schools that were inspected for the first time this year, seven have received a ‘good’ rating.