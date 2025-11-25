New school opening: 450-year-old Rugby School from UK is coming to Dubai

Rugby School Dubai will take over the existing Kent College Dubai campus in Nad Al Sheba
Dubai: The Rugby School, a 450-year-old British institution, is set to open a campus in Dubai in the 2026-2027 academic year.
This marks the first time the renowned British institution, which is also famous for being the birthplace of rugby (the sport), will establish a campus in the Middle East.
The new “super-premium” school, created in partnership with Aldar Education, will be in Nad Al Sheba and offer an authentic Rugby School UK experience, educating children from Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) through to Sixth Form.
Furthermore, Henry Price has been appointed as Executive Principal to spearhead this partnership and lead the launch of Rugby School Dubai.
However, according to WhichSchoolAdvisor, the Rugby School Dubai will take over the existing Kent College Dubai campus in Nad Al Sheba.
“The news follows a "mutual agreement" by Aldar Education and Kent College Canterbury to end their partnership after the 2025–26 academic year. Families have been informed that Kent College Dubai will relocate to a new site in 2026 under a new partnership with Laureate Education,” the education platform reported earlier today.
The school group clarified that all plans are subject to KHDA approvals.
The Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Education educates over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities.
Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said in a statement, "We are honoured to partner with Rugby School Global, to bring its distinguished 450-year legacy to the Middle East, through the launch of Rugby School Dubai.”
The campus will feature state-of-the-art, purpose-built facilities, including specialised science and technology labs, a 400-seat auditorium, extensive sports ground, swimming pools, and dedicated spaces for arts, inclusion, dining, and student wellbeing.
