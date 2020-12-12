Dubai: The Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-Indore) has launched two new programmes for executive professionals in the UAE in partnership with Anisuma Training Institute Dubai.
The new ‘Strategic Marketing Management in the Digital World’ course starts on December 19 and will be delivered online on weekends over the next five months. The other flagship programme for executives, ‘Post Graduation Diploma in Business Administration’ will begin in March 2021.
The 14-month blended programme mixes online and classroom learning as well as group discussions and networking. The participants will get to complete the last module at IIM- Indore campus. On successful completion of the programmes, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion of Strategic Marketing Management Programme in Digital World for Executives and will be eligible for Executive Alumni Status of the Institute.
Dr Mahesh Chotrani, Founder Director and Managing Partner, Anisuma Training Institute, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to be representing one of the leading management institutes of the world and to be able to provide executives in the UAE with the best courses from the business school. All our batches have limited capacity and are restricted to about 45 students per batch. Candidates are selected based on their academic background and professional experience, and individual profiles are reviewed by the executive committee before assigning the seat.”
“IIM Indore is extremely delighted to launch the new programmes for the executives in UAE. Moreover, in partnership with Anisuma, we aim to introduce several contextually relevant programmes in this region to create future leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Dr Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM-Indore.