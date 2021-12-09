Image Credit: Supplied

Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth in 2022. Murdoch University Dubai’s immersive MBA will enhance your professional skill set as well as put your innovative ideas to work. The internationally recognised programme’s broad range of business disciplines encompass global themes, designed and delivered to solve today’s business challenges.

You will be mentored by our highly credentialled and experienced faculty to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing corporate environment. Through this Australian qualification, you will build essential skills and knowledge to meet your career progression or further study goals.

Relevant topics you’ll cover in our Master of Business Administration course include:

Business Context

Develop your ability to innovatively apply theories to resolving problems in challenging international business situations. Whether you are moving to new territories, broadening your career opportunities, or looking to advance in your current field, we inculcate a self-learning capability that continues to benefit you beyond your study at Murdoch University Dubai. You will gain key global insights from our faculty who not only teach the MBA but are also successful in the real world of business.

Leadership and strategy

Gain an in-depth understanding of how the modern enterprise develops people and engages with society as it pursues its goals. You will be immersed in cutting-edge knowledge and techniques on strategic thinking and decision making, through recent case studies and relevant issues in strategy drawn from the media and business journals.

Business competencies

Understand the application of financial mathematics, capital budgeting, risk and return relationships, cost of capital, and working capital management. You will be able to apply financial knowledge in practical contexts and understand the macro and micro-economic settings in which corporate decisions are made.

Our MBA classes are conveniently held on weekday evenings, 6pm onwards to provide flexibility to working professionals. Applications for the January 2022 intake are closing soon with classes commencing on January 16, 2022. The Master of Business Administration is currently priced at Dh89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship. A higher scholarship can be attained based on previous academic merit.