Murdoch University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Murdoch University Dubai is a branch campus of Murdoch University, one of Australia’s emerging research universities, based in Perth.

Established in 2007 in Dubai International Academic City, Murdoch University moved to the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in May. This vibrant new purpose-built campus is twice as large as its former home and features world-class facilities, including a spacious open-plan student breakout space and games room, dedicated Entrepreneurship Development and Graduate Employability space (DXB Edge), cybersecurity lab with custom-built systems and ‘touchdown’ breakout spaces to promote a collaborative teaching and learning environment.

The campus, licenced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), is also regulated in Australia by the national quality assurance and regulatory agency for higher education, Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). These double government-level checks assure students of the highest quality international education. It offers the exact same Australian course content here in Dubai because the university believes in its core purpose of providing an exceptional, international educational experience to students in the region. Its campus in the UAE ensures that students who are unable to travel internationally for their education, still have the opportunity to earn a high-quality, Australian-accredited degree, which is recognised internationally.

Murdoch University’s students now have the opportunity to engage and collaborate with their peers and their lecturers in its digital classrooms along with supervised face-to-face collaboration, learning to make practical sense of complex material and sustain collaborative working relationships in online settings. These will be key skills for employment in the future as life becomes increasingly digital. Murdoch Dubai is confident that it is better prepared for any future disruption that may come, blending the benefits of face-to-face experiences with the best of digital learning.