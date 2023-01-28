Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has recently concluded a training programme, in collaboration with German business school WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management, for a group of WHU master’s students on the latest administrative systems and introduce them to doing business in the UAE.
Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, executive president of MBRSG, said: “The ‘International Module in the UAE’ training programme, organised with renowned German academic institution WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management, is a great example of our dedication to collaborating with like-minded institutions and promoting our philosophy, inspired by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership. The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government strives to outline an ambitious and calculated road map for the future to meet the UAE leadership’s aspirations and abide by its directives.”
The programme aims to reinforce classroom teaching and allow WHU students to learn more about doing business in the UAE, using real-life case studies on culture, international business policies, global governance, crisis management, social entrepreneurship, competitiveness, and economics.
Interactive lectures
The programme included interactive lectures and workshops with expert instructors, including a session on the Macroeconomic Environment and Competitiveness with Dr. Mona Mostafa El-Sholkamy, associate professor at MBRSG.
Attendees went to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in addition to a cultural visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. There was also a visit to the Department of Economy and Tourism, International Humanitarian City, and Porsche Middle East & Africa.
As per the service agreement, MBRSG agreed to develop and deliver a tailored Executive Education Study Trip for participants in the ‘Dubai Module’ programme, which included practical learning through case studies, exercises, and field visits.
Preparing business professionals
Dr. Immanuel Azaad Moonesar, associate professor in Health Administration and Policy, who was assigned to the programme, noted: “We were happy to welcome another cohort of promising MBA students studying in Germany to the UAE, where we introduced them to the inner working of our successful institutions and policies, further strengthening our — and the UAE’s — vast network of close partnerships with influential institutions from around the world.”
“This programme is a translation of the agreement we signed with WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management and allows us to live up to our role in preparing business professionals and leaders for the requirements of an increasingly volatile and rapidly developing future,” Dr. Moonesar added.