Dubai: It is true schools were shut down, universities were closed but education will never stop. It is like healthcare, it will never halt whatever the circumstances.

This is the message that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed to the UAE people on the first day of implementing the distance learning system across the UAE private and public schools.

As more than 1.2 million students in the UAE are resuming schools remotely thanks to distance learning, Sheikh Mohammed decided to attend the first day of the spring semester in Al Majid Model School in Sharjah.

“Over the past ten years, we have invested significantly in developing smart education systems and today we are reaping the fruits of our investments. We have smart leaning systems coupled with sophisticated infrastructure. We have Madrasa e-learning platform, which features thousands of scientific lessons ready for all stages” Sheikh Mohammed said today in a series of tweets on his page.

“Thanks to Ms Amal Zaid Naser and her students at Al Majid Model School in Sharjah for hosting me in their online class. It is a new experience to everyone and parents have a great role to play and support distance learning system. It is because the other option will waste a full semester ... and nobody will accept that,” added Sheikh Mohammed.