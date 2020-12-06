Abu Dhabi: Dr Khaled Salem Al Dhaheri has been appointed as the chancellor of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.
The appointment has been ordered through a resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
A presidential decree to establish the university, which will offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in social studies, humanities and philosophy, was issued in November. The new institution will also aim to establish links between academic and community institutions.
Dr Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, has since then been named president of the new university’s Higher Academic Council. Its board will be chaired by Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of department at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Sara Musallam, chairwoman at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and Maryam Al Mheiri, vice chairwoman of Abu Dhabi-based media company, twofour54.