Abu Dhabi: Schools governed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) will welcome back students in half of their total capacity in the second term of the 2020-2021 academic year, the MoE announced on Monday.
Students enrolled from Grade 9 to 12 will return to school premises from January 17 onwards. The MoE has developed an action plan for the students’ safe return to schools.
The MoE had announced on December 29, 2020, that it had decided to implement distance learning in all its schools during the first two weeks of the second term.