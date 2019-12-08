Schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum will have a holiday from December 15

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has confirmed that schools following the authority’s curriculum will have a four-week holiday for pupils.

On its social networking sites, the ministry announced the winter break for the academic year 2019-2020, and said the winter break will run from December 15, 2019 until January 9, 2020. Classes will resume on January 12, 2020.

“This calendar is for government and private schools that follow the Ministry's curriculum,” said the ministry in a statement.

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, private schools will also commence their holidays on December 15, and have a three-week holiday until January 2, 2020. Classes will resume on January 5.

Other private schools that do not follow the ministry’s curriculum have the flexibility to also reduce the winter break down to two weeks, or extend the winter break to four-weeks, subject to KHDA approval.