Middlesex University Dubai announced today the next stage in its development with the launch of a new learning space in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), as the 5-Star KHDA-rated institution continues to innovate its educational offerings and provide all students with a positive, supportive environment in which to pursue a quality UK university degree during the pandemic.

This expansion of the British university’s presence in the UAE marks the first time an international higher education institution in Dubai will offer a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s flagship international higher educational hubs, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City. All programmes taught at DIAC in September will also be taught in Dubai Knowledge Park, offering students on these courses the choice of two innovative campus experiences.

Students pursuing their UK degree in DIAC will be fully integrated into the university’s wider global student community based at its main Dubai Knowledge Park campus and will be eligible for the same benefits, such as the range of scholarships and grants, but will also enjoy their own state-of-the-art facilities, learning labs and independent study spaces. Dubai International Academic City boasts an international community of students from private global universities located in one area, allowing those based at DIAC to build their networks in a major UAE educational hub.

The new campus will significantly reduce travel costs for students who choose to study in DIAC due to its close proximity to their homes in the Northern Emirates and parts of Dubai, or The Myriad, Middlesex University Dubai’s student accommodation provider. The Myriad is located only five minutes away from the university’s new learning space and will cater for both domestic and international students.

With many working professionals in Dubai also living in the city’s outer suburbs, the accessibility to degree study at a UK university located on the way back home from the office will provide more time to study and enjoy a work-life balance. DIAC is also located close to major UAE highways and is well connected to the Northern Emirates, providing students whose families live in these areas the opportunity to stay in Dubai during the week or commute to university from home for a highly-affordable cost.

Middlesex University Dubai emphasises making a quality UK education more accessible for all and offers an inclusive range of scholarships and grants to help students fund their studies. When applying the university’s guaranteed 15 per cent Academic Scholarship for all UAE high school leavers, students are able to study on the International Foundation Programme for just AED 36,980 per year and on all 32 undergraduate programmes for Dh47,345 per year. There are also no application fees when applying to programmes taught at both sites, as well as flexible payment plans for all students.

Programmes on offer during Phase One of the DIAC campus will be the Science and Technology pathway of its renowned International Foundation Programme, alongside its full suite of BA Honours Business Management programme specialisms. For the professional learner, the university also plans to offer their MSc Data Science and part-time MA Education in September, subject to approvals.

The Middlesex DIAC campus will offer innovative facilities and spaces that students can use to complement and build upon their classroom education. It will host a new Student Think Tank, a dedicated innovation lab providing an open, welcoming space for students to brainstorm and try out their ideas, whether they are thinking of ways to enhance their academic programme; write their dissertations; or bring their start-up concept to life. There will also be an on-campus business hub, as well as extended student services in line with those offered from the main campus.

The DIAC campus will also house a dedicated Student Zone for recreation and relaxation, which students will be able to personalise and make their own according to their own interests. Sports and activities launched in partnership with The Myriad will also be an integral part of the DIAC offering. Students will be able to train and compete in a variety of different sports, as well as get involved in events hosted on site, such as DJ Nights, Beat Box and Karaoke Nights, Cinema Evenings, Chill Out Nights and more.

Dr. Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai says: “At Middlesex University Dubai, we offer a transformative, world-class UK education and a truly global university experience. Within just a few short years, we have grown our student body to a thriving, diverse community of over 3,800 students from more than 116 nationalities.

"This expansion to Dubai International Academic City is an exciting and important step in our journey, and signifies that we continue to be the university of choice for students in the UAE and across the world who wish to study for a quality UK degree in the heart of Dubai – the world’s global business and higher education hub.”