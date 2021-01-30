Image Credit: Supplied

After a challenging year, many of us are reconsidering what a happy, prosperous and successful future looks like. Is it being close to family, friends and loved ones? Is it using your time to upskill yourself and enhance your opportunities? Is it stepping out of your comfort zone and changing your career? Is it having the transformative university experience you’ve dreamed of?

It’s never too early to prepare yourself for future success – and if you’re looking to start university, gain new skills, or pursue a lifelong passion, now’s the time to explore what options are available to you and the ways in which your goals can be achieved.

Making that all-important decision of where to study can be difficult, and while you may have originally planned on studying overseas in places such as the UK or US, there are a multitude of options available much closer to home.

International degree in Dubai

The UAE has a strong reputation as a growing educational hub, with many universities from across the globe setting up branch campuses in Dubai. The lure of studying for an international degree while reaping the benefits of year-round sunshine, safety, excellent healthcare, and the abundance of career opportunities that Dubai has to offer has long attracted students and professionals from around the world.

How do you decide which university is right for you? Which one will provide you with a world-class education? Which university will provide you with dedicated careers support? Which one will allow you to thrive and get the most out of your experience? Will you be given flexible study options?

In an increasingly globalised world, many employers look for graduates and professionals who have international experience. Studying for a UK degree in one of the most diverse cities in the world encourages you to broaden your perspective and open up your mind to new ways of thinking – helping you to stand out from the crowd in a competitive job market.

Employability is key

Whether you’re going into university from high school, or a professional looking to upskill yourself and enhance your career progression, employability is always key. Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are developed and implemented through extensive research into employer and market demands, and provide equal emphasis on theory and practice. Choosing a university that offers ample careers support will enable you to feel confident knowing that you have been given the best possible foundation on which to build a successful and fulfilling career.

Since the start of the pandemic, our lives and experiences have had to quickly adapt to a new normal. For students this could mean learning and studying from home. For professionals and working parents, this could mean working remotely and home-schooling the children. In response, universities and educational institutions shifted their programmes online – but what about those students who are still looking for that on-campus experience?

Blended learning or distance learning: your choice

Recognising the different needs of individuals, Middlesex University Dubai offers you the opportunity to choose between two modes of study: Blended learning – a combination of face-to-face and online classes, and distance learning that allows you to study 100 per cent online from the comfort of your own home.

Alongside its offering of flexible study options, the Dubai campus of the renowned Middlesex University (London, UK) provides world-class teaching and learning and an expansive range of programmes including accounting and finance, business management, marketing, computer engineering, IT, data science, robotics, education, psychology, law, digital media, film, creative writing and journalism, fashion design, graphic design, and many more.

Option to transfer to overseas campus later

If you had wanted to study in the UK, students of Middlesex University Dubai can benefit from the option to stay in Dubai and then transfer their studies to the university’s home campus or overseas at a later date.

“2020 was a challenging year for all, and I understand that many people will be reflecting on the past year and asking themselves how they can make the most out of this year,” says Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

“A well-rounded education is fundamental to the human experience, and at Middlesex University Dubai we pride ourselves on understanding the individual needs of our students, how we can support them, and how we can help them to get the very best from their time at university. I encourage anyone who is thinking about starting their university journey to contact us and explore their options.”

Admissions are open for Middlesex University Dubai’s September 2021 intake, with its dedicated faculty and staff here to support you every step of the way.

Choose Middlesex University Dubai for quality, affordability and success.