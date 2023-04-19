Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) organised two panel discussions as part of ‘Knowledge Talks 2023’ in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on the first day of the London Book Fair 2023, one of the world’s largest book fairs, which is being held in Olympia, London, from April 18 to 20.

The first session, titled “Storytelling: the tech-tale transformation,” was hosted by Maria Ingold, CEO of Mireality. She focused on the transformation of the storyteller in the technological era, new forms of stories with the development of technology, and the impact of new technological innovations on story narration and audience experiences.

Ingold emphasised how many forms of storytelling have evolved, starting with oral narration and moving on to writing, comics, and eventually movies. She said, “Technology in today’s world serves as a magic stick to aid in the growth of narrative as storytelling methods continue to evolve. The dangers of utilising technology in storytelling are that the machine develops and concentrates on what humans concentrate on in their stories. Results of the research are dependent on work done by humans in the past.”

Ingold further highlighted that, although technology has changed the conventional idea of content presentation, tools for providing aid with content writing are widely available and supported by numerous techniques for content marketing and publication. Ingold said that content presentation is no longer the key player, as the priority has shifted towards content personalisation, target audience satisfaction measurement, and the analysis and generation of new ideas.

She elaborated on worldwide trends that will influence story writing, primarily dependent on how simple and widespread gaming is right now. “Story-based games have seen tremendous success, and in the future, AI can be leveraged to assist writers. AI has the potential to support people rather than replace them. To assure the authenticity of the information presented, AI-generated content still needs to be reviewed and edited,” Ingold said.

The second session, “Entertainment unleashed: the power of creativity”, hosted by Hisham Aramouny, entertainment and tech BD consultant, centered on the association between entertainment and technology, further highlighting the limitless potential for creativity.

Aramouny stated that fiction is the ability to imagine, while creativity is the power to bring imagination to life. Creative expression can take many different forms, including music, the arts, and entrepreneurship. Avoiding repetition and stereotypes is a must for creativity, and the three things that motivate people to create are the urge to communicate messages and values, solve problems, and further develop new approaches to solving problems.

Aramouny highlighted that 30% of content for global brands will be produced by AI by 2025, and social media platforms are crucial for publishing and promoting entertainment and a variety of services.