Manthena American School (MAS) Image Credit: Supplied

Manthena American School (MAS) has opened its doors offering an American curriculum that is focused on imparting 21st century education skills. The school incorporates project-based learning and STEAM methodology in its educational method. The school is owned and operated by the MNR Group from India and other parts of the world that has been in the educational sector for over 47 years. Their portfolio includes 78 successful educational institutions and universities specialising in medical and engineering fields.

MAS is their flagship project in the UAE, as it welcomes new families to Manthena American School Sharjah, Muweilah. Its Chairman M.N. Raju is a visionary leader who has made his life work to educate others and now brings this vision to the UAE. MAS has strong western pedagogical teaching with great cultural and heritage values of the Middle East.

The school is purpose-built for experiential learning opportunities. Innovation labs, science labs, and student discovery areas are just a few places that will allow students to learn outside of their classrooms.

M.N. Raju, Chairman Image Credit: Supplied

The facility also has an international football field, a grand multipurpose campus with canteens, libraries and age appropriate facilities.

This year, the school will be operating from grades KG1-6 and is now open for admissions.

With an emphasis on STEAM, students will be well equipped for the future and their aspirations as they work through the AERO standards specifically catered to American international schools. Multidisciplinary units of study will support students crosscutting concepts across different subjects.

The leadership team has immense experience in the UAE and western countries to transform their knowledge and experience to future generations of the UAE.