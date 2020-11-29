Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai campus, a 5-Star rated university as per the recent Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) ratings, has announced the appointment of Dr Jason Fitzsimmons as its new Academic President, effective November 13, 2020.
Dr Jason, previously Chairperson of School of Business at MAHE Dubai, has been with Manipal for over a decade. In a career spanning over two decades he has assumed various academic leadership roles in globally reputed institutions in Australia, Malaysia, as well as Singapore. He holds a PhD and an MBA from the Queensland University of Technology, with keen interests in education technology, entrepreneurship, and new venture finance.
“Our efforts in the past decade to develop MAHE Dubai into a leading university in the region have paid off with the institution receiving a 5-Star rating from KHDA this year. Our goal is to transform MAHE Dubai into a truly international university with a focus on attracting international students and faculty,” said Dr Jason as he assumed his new role.
“We are committed towards being a truly global university and Dr Jason’s multi-cultural experiences, global outlook, and expertise in remote learning will add significant momentum towards MAHE Dubai’s vision of being the preferred study destination for international student. Exciting moment for all of us at MAHE Dubai as we look at today’s challenges as opportunities for tomorrow,” said Mr Niranjan Jayakumar, CEO, Manipal Education (MENA).
Dr Jason has assumed the new office with immediate effect.