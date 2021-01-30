Here are the top courses from some of the best universities in the country

As students who couldn’t join during the September intake look for placements, UAE universities are putting their best foot forward to attract them. GN Focus compiles a list of top courses and scholarships available at some of the leading universities in the UAE. Read on to fnd out more.

Amity University Dubai

Top five courses

• BSc IT

• BA Psychology

• BA Animation

• BCom with ACCA

• Mechatronics

Modes of education: Blended learning

Scholarships

• Merit-based scholarships

• Sport scholarship

• Girls scholarship

• Siblings scholarship

• Means scholarship

• Bursaries

Faculty-student ratio: 1:20

Ranking: Ranked among top 3 per cent universities globally by QS

Last date of admission for September 21: August 31, 2021

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus

Top five courses

• Work mode MBA (Evening/Weekend)

• MTech

• BTech – Evening (for diploma holders)

• BBA - Evening

• Foundation programme

Modes of education: Blended learning

Scholarships: Special scholarships for working professionals

Ranking: 5 Star - KHDA Higher Education Classification Rating 2020

Last date of admission: March 14

Middlesex University Dubai

Top five courses

• LLB Honours Law

• BSc Honours Psychology with Counselling Skills

• BA Honours Accounting and Finance

• BA Honours Graphic Design

• MSc Data Science

Mode of education: Distance learning (100 per cent online) and blended learning (combination of face-to-face and online classes

Scholarships: A wide range of scholarships up to Dh90,000

Faculty-student ratio: 3:100

Ranking: 5-Star rating in the 2020 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS

Last date of admission: Classes start September 19, 2021

Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai

Top five courses

• Bachelor of Science in Computing Security

• Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Technologies

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management

• Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Modes of education: Hybrid model

Scholarships: Grants up to 50 per cent

• Academic scholarship

• Dean’s scholarship

• Tiger Journey scholarship

• Athletics scholarship

• Corporate scholarship

• Global Tigers scholarship

Faculty-student ratio: 1:12

Ranking: RIT has secured its place among the top 100 universities in the US

Last date of admission: Spring 2021 - January 31/Autumn 2021 - August 29

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

Top five courses

• Part-time Global MBA

• Kelley-Manchester Global Part-time MBA

• Part-time MSc Real Estate

• Part-time MSc Financial Management

• Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Modes of education: Blended learning

Scholarships: Up to 15 per cent

Ranking: The University of Manchester ranks 27 in the world according to QS 2021 Ranking

Last date of admission: June 2021

Westford University College

Top five courses

• BA (Hons) in Business

• BSc (Hons) in Business Management

• Master in Business Administration

• MBA Specialisation

• Doctorate of Business Administration

Modes of education: Online, Onsite, and Weekend learning

Faculty-student ratio: 1:25

Ranking: All academic partners are within the top 100 universities in the UK