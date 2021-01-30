As students who couldn’t join during the September intake look for placements, UAE universities are putting their best foot forward to attract them. GN Focus compiles a list of top courses and scholarships available at some of the leading universities in the UAE. Read on to fnd out more.
Amity University Dubai
Top five courses
• BSc IT
• BA Psychology
• BA Animation
• BCom with ACCA
• Mechatronics
Modes of education: Blended learning
Scholarships
• Merit-based scholarships
• Sport scholarship
• Girls scholarship
• Siblings scholarship
• Means scholarship
• Bursaries
Faculty-student ratio: 1:20
Ranking: Ranked among top 3 per cent universities globally by QS
Last date of admission for September 21: August 31, 2021
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus
Top five courses
• Work mode MBA (Evening/Weekend)
• MTech
• BTech – Evening (for diploma holders)
• BBA - Evening
• Foundation programme
Modes of education: Blended learning
Scholarships: Special scholarships for working professionals
Ranking: 5 Star - KHDA Higher Education Classification Rating 2020
Last date of admission: March 14
Middlesex University Dubai
Top five courses
• LLB Honours Law
• BSc Honours Psychology with Counselling Skills
• BA Honours Accounting and Finance
• BA Honours Graphic Design
• MSc Data Science
Mode of education: Distance learning (100 per cent online) and blended learning (combination of face-to-face and online classes
Scholarships: A wide range of scholarships up to Dh90,000
Faculty-student ratio: 3:100
Ranking: 5-Star rating in the 2020 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS
Last date of admission: Classes start September 19, 2021
Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai
Top five courses
• Bachelor of Science in Computing Security
• Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Technologies
• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management
• Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
• Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Modes of education: Hybrid model
Scholarships: Grants up to 50 per cent
• Academic scholarship
• Dean’s scholarship
• Tiger Journey scholarship
• Athletics scholarship
• Corporate scholarship
• Global Tigers scholarship
Faculty-student ratio: 1:12
Ranking: RIT has secured its place among the top 100 universities in the US
Last date of admission: Spring 2021 - January 31/Autumn 2021 - August 29
The University of Manchester Middle East Centre
Top five courses
• Part-time Global MBA
• Kelley-Manchester Global Part-time MBA
• Part-time MSc Real Estate
• Part-time MSc Financial Management
• Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice
Modes of education: Blended learning
Scholarships: Up to 15 per cent
Ranking: The University of Manchester ranks 27 in the world according to QS 2021 Ranking
Last date of admission: June 2021
Westford University College
Top five courses
• BA (Hons) in Business
• BSc (Hons) in Business Management
• Master in Business Administration
• MBA Specialisation
• Doctorate of Business Administration
Modes of education: Online, Onsite, and Weekend learning
Faculty-student ratio: 1:25
Ranking: All academic partners are within the top 100 universities in the UK
Last date of admission: Modular/rolling intake
