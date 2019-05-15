Dr Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Liwa Education and Liwa International Schools Image Credit: Supplied

The Liwa Group was founded in Al Ain 27 years ago to provide an international education for the local community.

The founding school Liwa International has grown over the past two decades into a flourishing American curriculum school with over 2,500 students and a strong local reputation for the high quality of teaching and learning, supporting students to continue higher education at both national and international institutions.

Dr Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Liwa Education and Liwa International Schools, says, “This achievement and growth has been recognised through consistent improvements in the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) inspections across all categories, including three ‘very good’ ratings in the areas of curriculum, personal development and student care and guidance.” Dr Aldhaheri is also the Chairman and Founder of Abu Dhabi University and Chairman of Magna Investment.

The second school of the group, Liwa International School for Girls (LISG), opened three years ago in Al Ain. The school is also committed to providing the American Curriculum in a localised setting. “In its first inspection, LISG also received a rating of ‘very good’ across two of the five inspection standards and was rated ‘good’ overall,” says Dr Aldhaheri.

“With the Liwa model and approach in mind, Umm Ammar International School marks the third school in the Liwa Group, due to open in September this year,” he says.

“This will be our first school in the capital and our commitment to make an impression that is synonymous with the high standards and expectations of the Liwa brand remains at the forefront of our plans.Umm Ammar International School is located in the Mushrif area of Abu Dhabi alongside other well-known international school. However, what makes Umm Ammar unique is the affordability of tuition fees for a high standard of international education and extra-curricular experiences,” he explains.

“The team moving to open the new school is experienced with founding schools. Academic procedures are shared across all Liwa Schools where academic heads and principals collaborate regularly in support of sharing good practice. Furthermore, a diverse student population will create a truly international experience.

“High quality teaching that is focused on the needs of individual students goes a long way to ensure all students make progress against all aspects of the curriculum irrespective of their ability. However, there are occasions when students may find certain aspects a bit challenging for a number of reasons – gaps in prior knowledge, persistent misconceptions, lack of interest or personal factors, affecting their ability to engage over a period of time. In all these instances it’s important that a school has in place the necessary network and systems to identify that students are struggling and address this accordingly,” explains Dr Aldhaheri.

“At UMAIS teachers are pastoral and academic professionals who have the skills and ability to identify a student’s concerns through pastoral learning experiences, teacher observations and both formative and summative assessment data. We have intervention for students below expectations. This helps to build the foundational skills and fill gaps in prior learning. We have, in other schools, been on the 99th percentile for student progress in our international assessments due to our exceptional learning support.”