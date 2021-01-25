Liwa Education is an established educational leader, recognised in providing an accessible, high-quality, American curriculum education in the UAE for the past three decades.
Its schools across Al Ain and Abu Dhabi offer a challenging education, combining the essence of Emirati values with a rich set of core competencies that produces confident, resilient and courageous young leaders.
Students at Liwa Education’s three schools – Liwa International School Falaj Hazza, Liwa International School for Girls and Liwa International School Al Mushrif - learn to develop an international mindset, grounded in local values, understanding and appreciation. Each school understands the need for agility and adaptability in an ever-changing landscape and its graduating students are fully prepared to meet both national and global challenges, now and in the future.
Each school with the Liwa Education group provides a broad-based approach to learning, focused on delivering a high standard of education in a wide range of subjects. The curriculum works on the guiding principal that students will make better choices in their own fields of study, if they have a good education in a number of areas right through to their high school years. With a strong focus on co-curricular activities to help students in their personal and social development, Liwa Education schools produce students who are adaptable, forward-thinking and equipped with the skills needed in a fast-changing work environment.
Dr Shereen Gobran, CEO and Director of Schools at Liwa Education said, “We prepare students for the real world through the planning and delivery of a robust education, which promotes skill development, as well as knowledge and understanding of subjects both inside and outside the curriculum. These skills are in line with the Abu Dhabi Student Competency Framework, which includes critical thinking, creativity, innovation, problem solving, communication skills, self-confidence and global and environmental awareness.”