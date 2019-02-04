Afrah Noor
Grade 11, New Indian Model School, Dubai
1. Once, I went to the world’s largest indoor amusement park with my friends. The excitement began even before we reached there. Just wanting to be there was such a thrilling thought.
Lesson: When you plan happy things, you feel good straightaway.
2. We planned everything in detail so we don’t miss out on any of the thrilling rides. It involved a lot of research.
Lesson: Happiness can also teach you things.
3. At last the day came that we were waiting for a long time. As we parked the car in the grounds of the amusement park, we saw the long queues forming but that did not matter. Our excitement was such that nothing seemed to be a duanting prospect. That energy level in us didn’t go down at all.
Lesson: When you are happy, nothing can stop you. If your heart really wants something, no obstacle can stop you from getting it.
4. After entering to the park, there were these long queues to stand in. I understood one thing when in the queue: you have to be patient to get the good things. Standing in the queue, still happy with excitement, we forgot all the waiting and standing. Every moment passed off thinking of what awaited us.
Lesson: Patience is a beautiful thing. It is true that we must learn to stay calm to achieve something even if it is a small thing.
5. When we sat in the roller coaster after standing in the long queue, it was the start of the most thrilling ride. Tears of happiness poured down my face. I felt I was at the top of the world. I learned a lot of things over there, I learned something from everything. Instead of closing my eyes and missing out on a thrilling experience, I learned to open my eyes and enjoy the ride even if it is scary.
Lesson: Life is like a roller coaster. We all have ups and downs. So it is up to us to fight our fear because nobody else will do it for us.
What is more fun: playing outdoors or with gadgets?
“Outdoors, definitely. I love nature, the grass, the fresh air. It gives me more energy.”