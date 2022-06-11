Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Saturday announced it has registered an extraordinary achievement by being ranked top in the UAE in two global rankings.

For the fifth year in a row, the research-oriented Khalifa University is the top-ranked institution out of 11 universities assessed from the UAE in the recently announced Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023, while it climbs to 37th Place in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022, which comprises 616 universities from 31 countries.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said; “This is a historic achievement for the UAE and for Khalifa University. The twin global rankings demonstrate that for the second year in a row, Khalifa University has remained among the top 200 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2023, and among top 40 in THE Asia University Rankings, bringing more honor to the UAE. Since 2015, Khalifa University has moved up 260 places over nine years, and has consistently moved higher six times in the QS World Universities rankings.”

Dr. Al Hammadi also said: “Our international status in the most recent QS and THE rankings are robust indications of our research and academic strength which we aim to strengthen even further. As we advance more in local and global rankings, we believe our performance will help us expand our overall offerings, while developing more human and intellectual capital that will contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-economy transformation.”

In the QS World University Rankings 2023 which lists a total of 1,422 universities from 100 countries, Khalifa University increased its rankings by two notches. The university has also performed well, having been placed among the top 13% institutions, while also scoring ‘10’ globally for International Faculty, the strongest indicator.

Moreover, in the International Research Network category, Khalifa University scored 53.9 against a global average of only 41.0. This category reflects the ability of an institution to diversify the geography of their international research network by establishing sustainable research partnerships with other higher education institutions. Factors such as diversity of partner locations against the efforts needed to achieve such a diversity are also taken into consideration while quantifying this score.