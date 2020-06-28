Image Credit:

Since its establishment in 1995, The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been at the forefront of American-styled higher education in the UAE and the region, offering students of more than 110 nationalities the most authentic American university experience this side of the world.

With its incredibly multicultural and diverse community and beautiful campus, AUD offers an immersive international experience, where students participate in intercultural dialogue, are exposed to world views, and are introduced from day one to top industry employers across all sectors, setting the path to their academic, social and professional success.

Additionally, including Cornell, Georgia Tech, Regents UK and Science Po as study-abroad options, allowing students to complete a semester abroad, which will be counted towards their final AUD degree programme.

The university’s international and local accreditations are widely recognised for their rigorous academic standards.

AUD holds multiple institutional and professional licensed accreditations. Its programmes are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the International Advertising Association (IAA), the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC), the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB), and the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD).

AUD is proud of its standing as the only university in the UAE to hold the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA) for the interior Design programme.

It was ranked for two consecutive years by the Times Higher Education and QS World University Rankings as the #1 university for delivering work-ready graduates.

AUD has an established history of regional and international alumni success. It is equipped to provide degree-seeking current students and alumni with individualised career guidance and job search assistance to help them excel when entering the workforce, and constantly works on bridging the gap between industry and academia.

AUD is proud to be an inclusive institution, providing learning support for students of determination and students who require additional educational assistance.

The university supports and advises students throughout their academic journey, starting from the application phase.