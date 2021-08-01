Results were delayed by a week as some students had not received marks in some subjects

Nishil Agarwal from Ambassador School, with parents Mamta Agarwal and Mukund Agarwal, after his ICSE results Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: After a brief delay, Indian students in the UAE on Sunday received their Class 10 results under the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education), with schools here posting record performances.

It follows the release, a week ago, of Class 12 results under ISC (Indian School Certificate). Normally both ICSE and ISC results are declared together, but this year, in all three Dubai ICSE schools, some students had not received their marks in some subjects. Both qualifications are awarded by CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations).

Both Class 10 and 12 board exams under CISCE were not held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, students were evaluated at the school-level performance in tests, exams and projects.

How Dubai schools fared

On Sunday, ICSE schools in Dubai shared their results, with all of them recording a 100 per cent pass rate. Aryan Sharma and Karishma Kamalahasan from JSS International School both scored 99.8 per cent (499 out of 500), breaking all previous records at their school. The school’s average was 94.24 per cent this year; 62 of the 69 students secured above 90 per cent.

Aryan Sharma Aryan said: “Although this has been the most challenging year for me, I am overjoyed to receive such a fantastic result. All my achievements until now are a result of extreme determination and the constant support of my parents – my mother particularly – and my teachers, whom I can never thank enough.”

Karishma Karishma said: “Regular and systematic effort has borne fruit. However, despite my discipline and rigour, I would not have achieved this if it were not for the never-failing support of my parents and the entire school faculty, encouraging me all along during these hard times. I feel every student is an achiever in their own special way, emerging victorious through this storm of COVID-19.”

JSS principal Lata Nakra said: “The school couldn’t have asked for a better result. Keeping up with the trend of setting a new benchmark for ourselves year after year, we can see astonishing progress this year too.”

Historic performance

GEMS Modern Academy had a batch average of 93.7 per cent, with Anwesha Mukherjee leading at 98.8 per cent, closely followed by Parv Bhadra at 98.6 per cent. For the first time in the school’s history, the results include 159 perfect scores (of 100 marks in subject tests).

Anwesha Mukherjee Anwesha said: “When I was a child, my parents and teachers instilled in me one of the most priceless lessons, that there are only three substitutes to hard work – hard work, hard work and hard work. I would certainly not be where I am today had I not had the unwavering support of my family, teachers and friends in strengthening my resolve.”

Parv Bhadra Parv said: “It is a wonderful feeling to have done well, especially with our world turned upside down by COVID. I’d like to thank my parents and teachers for their immense effort to ensure that my learning wasn’t hampered by the pandemic. Although these marks aren’t a direct result of a written exam, they remind us that hard work and dedication pay off in the long run.”

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, said: “There was so much learning for everyone this year, and this batch will probably be more equipped to handle anything the morrow unfolds in the future. Their teachers, supervisors and parents must get special recognition for keeping their morale up and helping them stay focused despite what was happening around them.”

All-time high

Ambassador School saw 30 out of 42 students score 90 per cent and above, with the school average reaching an all-time high of 92.2 per cent. Nishil Agarwal was the school topper at 98.4 per cent, just ahead of Aanya Gupta, who earned 97.6 per cent.

Nishil Agarwal Nishil said: “Initially my heart almost skipped a beat looking at my scores… This first academic milestone of my life would not have been possible without the unflinching support of my teachers and family.”