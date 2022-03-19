Dubai: Indian schools in the UAE will be sent results of the CBSE Class 12 results for Term 1, which were announced on Saturday, media in India reported.
It follows the release of Class 10 results for Term 1 exactly a week ago by CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), India’s biggest school board with thousands of affiliated schools, including dozens in the UAE.
Students have to collect their mark sheets from their schools.
For the first time, CBSE is holding two exams (for Term 1 and Term 2) instead of one final exam at the end of Class 10 and Class 12. The final scores will be compiled from both exams as well as practicals.
The Term 1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 in 2021.
Term 2 exams will be held between April 26 and May 24.