DUBAI

A programme with a series of learning resources to support students as they develop innovative ideas in design thinking, financial literacy, critical thinking and entrepreneurship was launched by HSBC. The programme raises awareness of how business can help address social and environment problems in their community through innovation.

Called Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow’s Minds, the programme is in its second edition this year and is aimed at students across the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Algeria. Tatawwar (which means ‘to develop’) is powered by Potential.com and is an interactive online and face-to-face programme that brings together students aged 15 to 18, schools, parents and the business community to innovate for a sustainable future by addressing one of three United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals:

1. Climate Action.

2. Human Health and Well-being.

3. Clean Water and Sanitation.

The most promising students will be invited to in-country workshops to build their initial prototypes. A panel of judges will then select the top 20 to participate in the final round in Muscat, Oman, in April 2020, where they will develop their projects further with the aid of extensive coaching from industry leaders.

Dan Howlett, Regional Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Turkey said: “Education remains a top priority for governments across our region as they transition towards building sustainable and knowledge-based economies. Investing in this sector is imperative to achieving socio-economic growth. Ensuring every student has the opportunity to build the core future skills they need to thrive in tomorrow’s global economies, while building awareness of how business can help address social and environmental concerns, is fundamental to our approach. We are very proud to roll-out this great initiative to students, parents and schools again by building on the great success of the programme last year,” Howlett added.

The top three winners’ prototypes will be showcased at the HSBC-sponsored UK Pavilion at EXPO 2020 DUBAI, as well as receive crowdfunding assistance by Potential.com to establish their innovation in the wider community. The three finalists will also be awarded cash prizes of $5,000 (Dh18,350), $3,000 and $1,500 respectively.

Students can now register for the programme at www.tatawwar.com.