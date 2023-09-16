Embarking on the journey from high school to university is an exciting transition, but it can also be a daunting one. As you prepare to take the next big step in your academic journey, it's essential to have a clear roadmap. Here are a few key steps for high schoolers to get university-ready.
1. Get insights into careers and industries
Start exploring and research upcoming trends. You will thank yourself later for this time. This will help you understand the trending careers and your interest in the same.
2. Find a mentor
Connect with a mentor who's who is currently in the same industry or a student who is a senior in the same programs. It’s good to share their experience and get guidance
3. Get internship or shadowing experience
This will give you practical insight into the industry and/ or career you are seeking.
At Futures Abroad we help you explore your interest and understand the industry trends. We help you choose the right courses in school and the right programs in university.
Vandana Mahajan is a leading Career Counselor with experience of working in a Top Ranked Canadian University. Don’t miss the counseling session with her at the Global Education Fair. Reserve your spot now! She has successfully placed over 30,000 students in leading universities with over 500,000$ in Scholarships.
Attend the Global Education Fair to register for internship, research opportunity and mentoring programs offered by Futures Abroad.