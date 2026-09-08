How Sharjah’s House of Wisdom is helping children turn curiosity into a lifelong love of learning

For children, that impulse can begin with the stories they read and the ideas they encounter through them. HoW supports this early curiosity by giving young readers different ways to strengthen their reading, follow new interests and take their first steps towards finding and exploring information for themselves. Its resources span reading and comprehension tools, periodicals and digital research content, alongside a wider collection of more than 305,000 books, including around 105,000 printed books and millions of renewable digital titles.