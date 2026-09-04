Growing in unity: Women of Wisdom 2026 celebrates family in all its forms

This year’s panel discussion explored the concept of family through a broader lens
On 11 July 2026, Curtin University Dubai welcomed entrepreneurs, professionals, students, families, and industry leaders to its annual Women of Wisdom event, held in celebration of the UAE’s Year of the Family – Growing in Unity.
This year’s panel discussion, moderated by Dr Nidhi Sehgal, Head of School – Business and Humanities at Curtin Dubai, explored the concept of family through a broader lens, moving beyond the traditional role of women as mothers, to celebrate the people, relationships, and communities that shape personal and professional journeys.
Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa, described the conversation as “an exchange of ideas,” noting that “young people bring a different level of energy to the room.”
Aida Jorati, Founder of Gather Flowers, encouraged attendees to define success on their own terms, reminding them that “the right thing for you might not always be the same as for others.”
Hala Haytham, Founder of BrandSorted and a Curtin Dubai alumna, reflected on her journey from student to entrepreneur, demonstrating the power of education, resilience, and community.
Meanwhile, Sue and Achasah, Founders of Women Who Thrive, shared how creating supportive networks enable women to flourish personally and professionally, reinforcing the importance of lifting one another up.
Beyond the panel, the sense of community continued through the Women-led Business Showcase, where students, aspiring entrepreneurs, families, and visitors connected directly with women-owned ventures from a range of industries.
Also in attendance was Curtin Dubai's SheVentures student society, engaging in meaningful conversations and opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.
Families were welcomed onto campus as active participants in the day’s celebrations, with 'Zumbini with Sam', where music, movement, and sensory play transformed the campus into a family-friendly space.
“It was particularly heartwarming to see fathers enjoying the session with their children while mothers attended the event, reflecting the role of families in supporting one another’s aspirations,” expressed Sameena Haughes, founder of Zumbini with Sam.
The day also marked the soft launch of the Curtin Dubai Women's Support Group, inaugurated by Professor Anitha Menon, Head of School – Psychology. Introduced through a self-care workshop focused on women's mental wellbeing, the initiative will provide an ongoing space for women to connect, share experiences, and support one another.
Reflecting on the legacy of the Women of Wisdom event, Shweta Wahi, Managing Director – Operations, People & Culture said, "When we launched Women of Wisdom in 2018, it was an intimate gathering of around 50 people. It was never about filling a room, but rather about changing the way people felt when they left it. Our hope has always been that every story shared inspires someone to dream a little bigger, overcome a challenge, or believe in themselves. Today, Women of Wisdom has grown into a respected platform that brings together students, families, professionals, entrepreneurs, and now men as allies in the conversation. While the audience has grown, our purpose remains the same: to create a community that inspires, supports, and empowers the next generation."
As Women of Wisdom continues to evolve, it remains a platform where new voices are welcomed, meaningful relationships are formed, and every edition leaves a lasting impact on those who take part.
Discover upcoming events, including the Executive Roundtable Series, and explore more opportunities to connect with the Curtin community at curtindubai.ac.ae/events.