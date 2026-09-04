Growing in unity: Women of Wisdom 2026 celebrates family in all its forms

Reflecting on the legacy of the Women of Wisdom event, Shweta Wahi, Managing Director – Operations, People & Culture said, "When we launched Women of Wisdom in 2018, it was an intimate gathering of around 50 people. It was never about filling a room, but rather about changing the way people felt when they left it. Our hope has always been that every story shared inspires someone to dream a little bigger, overcome a challenge, or believe in themselves. Today, Women of Wisdom has grown into a respected platform that brings together students, families, professionals, entrepreneurs, and now men as allies in the conversation. While the audience has grown, our purpose remains the same: to create a community that inspires, supports, and empowers the next generation."