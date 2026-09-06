Sharjah launches ‘Impact Rooted in Values’ to turn children’s screen time into lessons in ethics and empathy

Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said: “We are pleased to see Sharjah Government Nurseries participate as an educational supporter of the ‘Impact Rooted in Values’ initiative, which reflects Sharjah’s longstanding commitment to investing in people from their earliest years. This approach is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, who has placed the care and development of children at the heart of investing in society’s future.”