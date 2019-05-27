It’s easy to profile video games as bad while students with no goal-setting go scot-free

Isaias Thomas Biju, Grade 10, The Indian High School, Dubai

Playing games is perfectly fine. Often, the bad results in tests and exams are attributed to video games. Students’ negligence is overlooked and video games are blamed for being ‘addictive’, which, let me admit, may be true to a certain degree.

But what about one’s self-determination?

Why blame video games when students lack effective time management and goal-setting?

What makes video games so addictive that they are said to bring despair upon the family, burden academics and impact the career building interests of futue global citizens?

We must have all heard of the fact that there are ‘missions’ or ‘objectives’ while completing a certain level in a video game. Some of these may be in the form of puzzling layouts, platforming, battles or ultimately, a boss fight. Now after, several retrospections, do these goals provide us with any value? Of course, not! These are our least priorities!

My humble suggestion based on my personal experiences is that those who are interested in achieving academic excellence and perfect health should opt to play games without the above-mentioned ‘missions.’ Try playing racing/sports games like Asphalt and Fifa, puzzle games like Tetris or even sandbox games like Minecraft which help stimulate our mind. Even Journey on the PS4 and PS3 is enjoyable.

That said, everything has its pros and cons. Video games, when played in excess, have detrimental effects. The Internet is a good platform for clearing doubts and extended learning, but it too has irrelevant and inappropriate articles.