Maya Maklad, Grade 11, Nibras International School

My biggest and most important educational goal is to become a lawyer, and through my many years at Nibras, I am steps closer to realising this dream. Nibras has provided its students with various electives, AP courses and debate clubs, which help us with our preparations for universities. Personally, I gained many benefits from these courses. Not only have I been supported by Nibras educationally but also emotionally. I am pushed and motivated to do my best by all teachers and supervisors. Nibras truly feels like my second home.

Angel Ann Jacob, Grade 12, Global Indian International School (GIIS) Abu Dhabi

GIIS has helped me achieve my long-term educational goals in various ways. The school has given me the opportunity to work as an active member of the student council, which helped improve my leadership, public speaking and decision-making skills, and develop a range of soft skills.

Since GIIS is an international school, it harbours a multicultural environment allowing us to mingle with people from various cultures and nationalities. The school regularly offers career counselling programmes, which prepare us for the world beyond the school and help us to choose the right career path. Leadership lecture series are also held at the school where eminent personalities from various fields share their experiences and advice with us.

Leya Samhoun, Class of 2020, American School of Dubai (ASD)

Being an ASD student since kindergarten, the school has shaped me into a person who is driven, passionate, empathic and has a greater worldview — the ability to understand situations from a variety of different perspectives. This has come from the immense impact my teachers have had on me and the amazing opportunities offered at the school such as service trips.

Through my time at the school, I have also been guided through the process of choosing a university that will help fulfil my vision.

Ayesha, Year 7, The Aquila School

My school has helped me in more ways than I could have imagined. From their engaging lessons to their nurturing environment fostering a close staff/student bond, it’s nothing short of amazing. When I started at The Aquila School, I had two things in mind — sports and academics, and I have always wanted to become a lawyer. My Year 6 teacher introduced me to debating and encouraged me to think about topics like justice and equality.She encouraged me to speak my mind and supported me with my learning targets. Going on to Year 7, I received the same kind of support from my teachers. The opportunities I received in Aquila in representing our school in sports are unparalleled.

From winning the netball division league as a captain to representing our school in swimming, I have achieved a lot as a student of The Aquila School. The school continues to support my musical aspirations, allowing me to showcase my piano performances. Practical experiences gained from organising events like the school opening and KHDA tours all allowed me to absorb, practise and apply the learnings our teachers instilled into us.

Samir Maarouf, Senior, American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)

ACS has taught me many things, but it is the importance of hard work and self-confidence that will best prepare me for the future. My teachers continuously emphasised that a student is not learning unless he/she is struggling, which has given me a rich understanding of work ethic and that perseverance pays off. Additionally, some of my best work was created when I felt confident in my decisions. I’ve watched my classmates take risks, grow and become the confident individuals they are today because of the nurturing environment that ACS fostered.

Nabroon Das, Grade 6, Amity School Dubai

When I grow up, I want to be an artificial intelligence specialist. My teachers at Amity School Dubai have helped me set realistic goals at every stage and I continuously try to achieve them.

