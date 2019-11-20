Dubai: Heriot-Watt University has announced its relocation to a brand-new campus in 2021. The University, which has operated in Dubai since 2005 and recently earned a prestigious five-star ranking from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has signed a 10-year lease for a 218,000 sq. ft campus in the Dubai Knowledge Park.

The modern campus is set to enhance further student experience with a digitally enabled learning environment supporting the delivery of the University’s portfolio of programmes including in Data Science, Computing and AI, business, accounting and finance, psychology, architecture and design, construction and engineering.

The campus will include a dedicated student hub, a central student services centre, enhanced library and social learning spaces, as well as the wide range of digitally enhanced classrooms, seminar rooms, studios, and laboratories. The University’s in-house recording studios will also allow the creation of digital materials for a more engaging and interactive learning experience. Furthermore, a new business and enterprise locale will generate increased opportunities for students to engage directly with business and industry, providing graduates with unique learning experiences.

Heriot-Watt University was invited to open a campus in Dubai 14-years-ago courtesy of its international reputation for delivering first-class education, particularly in science and engineering, and producing globally employable graduates.

With a heritage dating back to 1821, Heriot-Watt was established in Edinburgh, Scotland and provides high quality degree education internationally to 28,000 students, with almost 4,000 in Dubai.

Provost and Vice-Principal of Heriot-Watt Dubai campus, Professor Ammar Kaka, said: “This announcement marks a historic milestone for Heriot-Watt.

Since our launch in 2005, the University has grown considerably in Dubai and I’m delighted to say our agreement with Dubai Knowledge Park means we will continue to make a significant impact, delivering long-term benefits to the Dubai and UAE economy and local community.