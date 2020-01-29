A look at approaches that improve communication skills in children

children learn a language out of a desire to communicate with the world around them Image Credit: Shutterstock

Language development is a critical part of children’s overall development and supporting good language development starts well before the child actually begins school. By the age of two children enter one of their fastest periods for language development.

British Orchard Nursery (BON) teaches multiple languages such as Arabic, French and Mandarin. Each of these languages is taught with the help of an in-depth curriculum and assessment model.

The interactionist approach (sociocultural theory) combines ideas from sociology (learning from socialising) and biology (learning by mother tongue) to explain how language is developed.

According to this theory, children learn the language out of a desire to communicate with the world around them.

BON’s early years educators stimulate children’s speech and language development by constantly talking to them and getting them to communicate.

It’s all about following the children’s lead where they show us what they’re interested in by waving, pointing, babbling or using words and responding to them. The teachers support children’s communication development in the classroom by planning daily activities that engage and encourage children to express themselves. BON uses phonics.

It shows you how to grow a child’s vocabulary through role play, discussion, building sentences and using productive questioning.

It places huge emphasis on developing children’s love of reading through enticing stories and poetry.

Children are taught to say the sounds of letters with the help of mnemonics, to blend the sounds into words and read simple blending books.

Phonics instruction teaches children how to decode letters into their respective sounds, a skill that is essential for them to read unfamiliar words by themselves.

Circle time includes singing nursery rhymes, reading books, playing dress-up and role play. These are all activities designed to support a child’s communication skills and speech.

Some of the extra curricular activities offered at BON are yoga, music, football, drumming, gym, Islamic studies, moral values and science activities that contribute to the children’s development and their well-being.

BON follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage and is regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.