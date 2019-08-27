Ministry of Education has launched 'Hello School' initiative across all public schools in the UAE ahead of academic year 2019-2020/Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Courtesy: Ministry of Education

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has launched ‘Hello School’ initiative titled “Kafu”, conveying the message of gratitude and appreciation to the workforce employed by the education sector.

Coinciding with the start of the new academic year 2019-2020 from the first week of September, the initiative targets teachers, administrators, students and parents across the UAE.

The ministry aims through this initiative at welcoming everyone in the education sector distinctively. The title of this year’s initiative “Kafu” focuses on honouring all forces in the education system, spreading positivity and happiness in schools. it aims at motivating everyone to start a new academic year with devotion and creativity, which will reflect positively in the development of the education system in the country and its outcomes. Hello School initiative offers a diverse number of educational, social and entertaining activities that will be implemented in all Emirati Schools across the country, as well as competitions that will be implemented through the Ministry’s social media platforms.

Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said that this year’s initiative, ‘Kafu, targets various educational goals and objectives, focusing on human values that originate from the traditions and culture of the UAE that reflect appreciation and respect to one another. The title of this year’s “Hello School” Initiative is derived from the word “Kafu” in the Emirati dialect, which is used to express gratitude and appreciation and respect in the UAE community, spreading positive values amongst individuals.