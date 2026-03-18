Gulf News Edufair returns for its 10th edition in Dubai

The 3-day exhibition will spotlight future-ready education choices for UAE students
Gulf News Edufair is back for its 10th edition, bringing together leading universities, education institutions, and career experts. The three-day event will take place from May 8-10 at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, giving students, parents, and professionals a practical platform to explore higher education and career opportunities.
Choosing the right degree or course today requires more than personal preference. It demands a clear understanding of career pathways, industry expectations, and skill requirements.
Edufair 2026 allows attendees to engage directly with university representatives, admissions specialists, and career consultants, who can explain how specific programmes connect to internships, employability, and long-term professional growth. Students can compare academic options, explore scholarships and funding opportunities, and receive guidance on applications and fast-track admission processes.
“Edufair has always been about more than just connecting students with universities. It’s about creating opportunities,” says Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Director of Events and Special Features, at Gulf News.
“This year, we’ve focused on bringing together a wider mix of institutions and programmes so that every visitor, whether a student or a parent, can leave with a clearer sense of direction and confidence in their choices."
More than 35 universities and institutions from the UAE and abroad will participate, showcasing a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, certification and professional courses. The exhibition also addresses the needs of mid-career professionals seeking to upskill or pivot careers, with executive MBAs, leadership programmes, and digital innovation courses on offer.
Seminars at Edufair have consistently drawn strong interest from both students and parents, and this year is expected to follow the trend. The 10th edition features a packed agenda with leading voices from the education sector, covering topics that directly affect students’ higher education journey, including course selection, career pathways, study abroad, skills in demand, and strategies for academic and professional success.
What’s more, study abroad will be a key focus at this year’s Edufair. Education abroad opportunities will be highlighted through consultants, career counsellors, foreign university representatives, and immigration experts, all available to answer questions on applications, admissions, scholarships, and post-study career pathways. This gives attendees practical guidance on international education options alongside UAE-based programmes.
“Students today are far more aware of how quickly industries are evolving, and they’re actively looking for courses that align with future opportunities,” says David George, Director of Creative Content & Design at Gulf News.
“Edufair 2026 is designed to bridge that gap by bringing together institutions that are offering relevant, future-focused programmes and giving students the chance to ask the right questions before making important decisions.”
Entry to Edufair 2026 is free, but registration is required to access on-the-spot guidance, seminars, and exclusive offers.