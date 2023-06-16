The 5th edition of Gulf News Edufair, the second of this year, has kick-started at Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The chief guests for the day, Dr Eesa Bastaki, President, University of Dubai and Prof Paul Hopkinson, Dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Zayed University innaugurated the event. The three day educational meet will end on Sunday, June 18.

Bastaki of University of Dubai said the Gulf News Edufair 2023 is a testament to unwavering commitment to education. “It is a platform where universities can interact with parents and students to find out the need of the hour. Together, let us strive for a world where education is accessible to all. We need to create a world where students have equal opportunities to succeed with the right resources. By prioritising education, we lay a solid foundation for a brighter and promising tomorrow,” he told Gulf News.

Hopkinson of Zayed University said universities today are looking to deliver programmes that prepare students for the future. “As we think about the future, particularly where we are taking students or graduates into the workplace, we need to make sure our programmes are aligned to the needs of the market. Interdisciplinary programmes are the way to upskill students with all the necessary tools and education to prepare them for the real world.”

Sundar Ghosh, Head of Sales Commercial Publishing and Events for Gulf News who delivered the opening remarks on the first day of the Edufair could not agree more. “Education is the key to a prosperous society, unlocking limitless opportunities and shaping our future. It is a collective effort that goes beyond schools and universities, relying on collaboration and partnerships,” said Ghosh.

“Unprecedented technological advancements have profoundly impacted education. The integration of interactive platforms, virtual reality simulations, robotics, and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the teaching and learning process, reshaping the educational landscape.”

“Education, however is more than technology and innovation. It cannot replace the value of human interaction and emotional support. Today, we share a collective responsibility to prepare students for a rapidly changing world. We must equip them with necessary skills and knowledge while ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all,” he added.

Australian Paralympian and author Jessica Smith during a fireside chat at Gulf News Eufair Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

An interesting fireside chat during the first day of the Edufair saw Paralympian, speaker and author Jessica Smith sharing her personal journey and thoughts for students’ future education. Smith said: “Family support, one’s own mental strength go a long way in establishing the right pathway to a child’s future. I work as a disability inclusion consultant and I go into corporate organisations to change their policies and procedure to employ people with disability. It is really ok to be no ok. Students need to realise this as they get into the real world after their education and start working.”

Another panel discussion saw speakers talk about what skills-first approach to hiring means in the higher education. Dr. Jagroop Singh, Assistant Professor for Operations Management at the College of Healthcare Management and Economics, Gulf Medical University, Ajman, Mohsin Aboobaker, Director of Center for Careers & Professional Development at Ajman University and Michael Gallimore, Head of Campus, De Montfort University Dubai, shared their thoughts on the topic.

Dr. Jagroop Singh, Assistant Professor for Operations Management at the College of Healthcare Management and Economics, Gulf Medical University, Ajman; Mohsin Aboobaker, Director of Center for Careers & Professional Development; Michael Gallimore, Head of Campus, De Montfort University Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

“It is all about changing our thinking on assessment. When it comes to Metaverse we trialled for things like interviews where they can swap roles. In the next five years Metaverse and ChatGPT will make education more accessible. We need to be more accepting of this,” said Gallimore.

Aboobaker said : “Employers need to be more open minded while recruiting students for jobs. Companies shouldn't be blinded by what a student studied - they should look at their other skills as well.

Another interesting discussion saw speakers talk about the changing role of faculty and how teaching and delivering programmes has changed to keep pace with modern times.

Dr. Yousra Osman, Lecturer in Education at Middlesex University Dubai, Tadhg O’Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal, Heriot Watt Dubai campus, Paul J Hopkinson, Dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies for Zayed University and Zawahir Siddique, Dean and Head of Blended Learning at Westford University College and Corporate Trainer, and Dr S. Sudhindra - Academic President - MAHE Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

Dr. Yousra Osman, Lecturer in Education at Middlesex University Dubai, Tadhg O’Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal, Heriot Watt Dubai campus, Paul J Hopkinson, Dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies for Zayed University and Zawahir Siddique, Dean and Head of Blended Learning at Westford University College and Corporate Trainer discussed how educators need to transform their teaching methods to meet current market trends.

Osman of Middlesex University said that in today’s times technology and information play a big part in education. “Information is a two-way exchange between faculty and students. Teachers can learn from not just other teachers but students as well. It is really important for us educators to stay up-to-date and be open to new ideas with active learning.”

O’Donovan of Heriot Watt Dubai campus said: “Lifelong skills are key for students as they graduate and look for jobs. It is all about being adaptable. Companies will be looking to hire students who they have confidence in to take their industry and firm to the next level. They want to hire future leaders.”

Ahmad Sami Albaroudi, Acting Admission Manager at Zayed University noted a good interest flowing into the Edufair from parents and students seeking educational opportunities. “Edufair is a great opportunity for all stakeholders to come together and find a solution for students.”