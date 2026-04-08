Gulf News Edufair Dubai puts focus on study choices, careers

“Studying abroad is one of the most significant decisions a young person will make, and it is no longer just about picking a university. Students today are thinking about visas, work rights, career prospects, and long-term settlement all at once. That is exactly the kind of holistic guidance Y-Axis provides, and Edufair is the perfect platform for us to connect with students and families who are at the very start of that journey,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.