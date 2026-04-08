Gulf News Edufair Dubai puts focus on study choices, careers

Edufair Dubai brings universities, career consultants and study abroad experts together
Whether you are about to start university or still in high school and weighing your study options, getting accurate guidance on courses, careers and emerging fields is becoming essential as education paths grow more complex and linked to industry demands.
As students seek clearer insights into their academic and career options, Gulf News Edufair returns to Dubai from May 8 to 10 at The H Hotel, featuring more than 35 universities from the UAE and overseas.
Now in its 10th edition, the three-day event is expected to draw students and parents looking for clarity on academic options and future career directions. With top institutions, career service providers and study abroad specialists participating, attendees will have access to a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and certification programmes, along with expert-led discussions and on-ground guidance.
A key theme this year is the growing emphasis on programmes that align closely with industry needs. Universities are increasingly designing courses that combine academic learning with practical exposure, ensuring graduates are better prepared for changing job markets.
Among the participating institutions is Canadian University Dubai, which will present programmes across a wide range of disciplines.
“Dubai continues to lead as a global hub for education and innovation. At this year’s Gulf News Edufair, Canadian University Dubai will showcase a portfolio of future-focused programmes across undergraduate, graduate, and DBA levels, spanning Business, Engineering and Computing, Public Health and Psychology, Architecture and Interior Design, and Communication and Creative Industries,” says Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President – Student Affairs at Canadian University Dubai.
“What distinguishes CUD is a curriculum shaped by artificial intelligence, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, equipping students with ethical leadership and in-demand skills for the future of work.”
Similarly, the University of West London – RAK campus will highlight programmes tailored to current demand across technology and business fields.
At Gulf News Edufair, the University of West London – RAK campus will present a focused portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in high-demand areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Computer Science, Business, and ACCA-accredited Accounting & Finance, alongside our MBA and specialised MSc programmes.
“We are seeing strong and growing interest in technology-led and career-oriented programmes, with students increasingly prioritising employability and future-ready skills. Our offerings are designed to align with these expectations, supported by merit-based scholarships and study grants to enhance accessibility,” says Sajesh Nambiar, Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions at University of West London Ras Al Khaimah Campus.
Alongside higher education opportunities in the UAE, the event also places emphasis on international education. Study abroad consultants will be available to discuss destinations, application pathways and long-term prospects tied to overseas degrees.
Y-Axis, which will highlight opportunities in the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Ireland and the United States, sees strong interest from UAE-based students exploring global options.
“Studying abroad is one of the most significant decisions a young person will make, and it is no longer just about picking a university. Students today are thinking about visas, work rights, career prospects, and long-term settlement all at once. That is exactly the kind of holistic guidance Y-Axis provides, and Edufair is the perfect platform for us to connect with students and families who are at the very start of that journey,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.
Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, ACCA is Knowledge Partner and Phoenix Financial Training is Financial Training Partner.
Some of our confirmed exhibitors are Amity University Dubai, AURAK, Canadian University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Demont Institute of Management & Technology, De Montfort University Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Heriot Watt Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, PWC Academy, SP Jain School of Global Mangement, Symbiosis International University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Dubai, and University of West London.